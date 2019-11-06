Anushka Sharma's Birthday Post for 'Love' Virat Kohli will Melt Your Heart

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are known for doing the different. Be it their super-secret wedding in 2017 or their quite vacations around the globe. Likewise, when Indian cricket team skipper turned 31 on Tuesday, the duo decided to spend his birthday week, away from the chaos and hustle-bustle of limelight. Virat and Anushka spent the former's birthday hiking on the mountains.

To make his birthday even more special, Anushka posted a love-filled note on social media along with pictures from their vacations. Calling Virat her blessing, friend, confidante and her one true love, the actress wrote, "I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love (sic)."

Bollywood celebs were quick to take notice of their pictures and filled the comment box with compliments for the couple. While Jacqueline Fernandez called them "goals," Neeti Mohan and Dia Mirza hearted out the photos.

Virat too shared pictures with Anushka and wrote, "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart (sic)."

A day before Virat's birthday, Anushka also took to Instagram to share their hiking story. With a series of multiple photos, the actress penned down a lengthy post writing about their experience of a happy encounter in the mountains.

"Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea? So we went into the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love. We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers," wrote Anushka in the caption of the pictures.

