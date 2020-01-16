Anushka Sharma's 'Coffee Under Setting Sun' Post Initiates A Fun Banter with Arjun Kapoor
Anushka Sharma was also teased on her post by Arjun Kapoor but gave a fitting reply to the actor in response.
Image Courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma is one actress who is known to make the most out of life. Her Instagram profile is often riddled with pictures of her most peaceful or enjoyable moments of the day. The actress recently rewarded fans with another picture brimming with peace and tranquility. What added to the value of the picture were some poetic lines of wisdom shared by her.
In the caption she wrote, "And just like that a coffee under the setting sun on the balcony of our home became a memory to hold." In the picture, she could be seen dressed casually with a pair of white socks on.
Arjun Kapoor, who is often known for teasing his fellow members of the film industry on social media, did not spare Anushka Sharma's post either. Shortly after the actress posted the picture, Kapoor pointed out her socks saying, "Socks ki dry cleaning mashallah top-notch hai!!!"
Keeping up the reputation of her on point humor, the actress replied, "Boss hum toh dhote hain socks."
While the two actors have not worked together in the past, they are often seen exchanging banter on social media. Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero which saw Kapoor make a cameo appearance at an award show.
