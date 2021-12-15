Anushka Sharma's Comeback Put Off, Tripti Dimri to Headline Jhulan Goswami Biopic?

Anushka Sharma has been away from the movies since her last release Zero in 2018. She has been tipped to make her comeback several times but seems like fans will have to wait longer to see her in a project.

Her name has been associated with Jhulan Goswami biopic of long. Earlier, there were pictures of Anushka in Indian cricket jersey and short hair that fueled rumours that she will play Jhulan’s role in an upcoming film on her. Now, report claims that she has backed out of the film as the leading lady and will just co-produce it with Sony pictures India. The name doing the rounds for the leading role now is Tripti Dimri’s, who was the actress in Anushka’s Netflix production Bulbbul.

The report (via Bollywood Hungama) also suggests that the film will now be made as a Netflix Original and will not be released in the theatres as planned earlier. The film is being helmed by Pari fame Prosit Roy and the prep has already begun. The film is expected to go on floors by the first quarter of 2022. it has been titled Chakdah Express. However, the film was put on hold amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Anushka also celebrated her four year marriage anniversary with Virat Kohli recently as she posted picture of the couple with their daughter Vamika who was born earlier this year.

