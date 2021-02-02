Anushka Sharma's Doppelganger Julia Michaels Reacts to Baby Vamika's First Photo

Anushka Sharma’s doppelganger Julia Michaels has congratulated the Bollywood star as the latter shared the first photograph of her newborn daughter on social media. On Monday, Anushka Sharma introduced her daughter Vamika to the world by posting an adorable photo of her baby girl with Virat Kohli. Earlier in August, Julia had extended her best wishes to Anushka when the actress had announced her pregnancy. Julia commented on the first picture of the actress’ daughter Vamika by writing, "Congrats!"

A few years back, Julia took the Internet by storm with her uncanny resemblance to Anushka. She looked eerily similar to the Bollywood star in a bunch of pictures posted by her on social media. Anushka's fans were quick to notice the similarities between the features of the two divas as they flooded Twitter with pictures of Julia where she was looking like Anushka.

After fans found an uncanny resemblance between Anushka and Julia, the Bollywood actress connected with the American singer online. She tweeted to Anushka, writing, “Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol.” She even shared a combo of their pictures which had gone viral. Replying to her, Anushka had replied, “OMG YES!! I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our doppelgangers all my life.”

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl on January 11 this year.