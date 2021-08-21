Anushka Sharma's First Impression of Virat Kohli was 'Arrogant'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma are one of the most popular power couples. Everyone is quite well versed with their love story, which began back in 2013 when the two first met during a commercial shoot for a shampoo brand. Their relationship has gone through ups and downs, but the couple always found their way back to each other. They had also encountered social media trolling. Anushka was mocked and trolled every time Virat did not perform, or Team India lost a match.

After years of dating, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017. The grand and dreamy wedding was organised in Italy. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their first child and named her ‘Vamika.’

In her previous interviews, Anushka had shared that the two were able to click because they both are honest. However, this was not the first impression she had of Virat. Before the commercial shoot, Anushka had heard that the cricketer was very “arrogant.” While speaking to Filmfare, the actress had shared that when she first time met Virat on the sets of the commercial shoot, she had put on an arrogant front. Anushka said that she wanted to have an upper hand on him. But to her surprise, Virat came across as a totally different person. Anushka said her impression of Virat had switched from arrogant to easygoing, intelligent and funny. After which she had even invited him for a housewarming party.

The commercial ad shoot was across three days, and on the night of the second day, Anushka had organised a small party to celebrate her new house. She also invited Virat to it and that was when the fairy tale started.

Though a lot of people had graced the housewarming party, but it was only Virat whose presence went on to make headlines.

