Anushka Sharma's Expressions During India vs Sri Lanka Match Inspire Hilarious Memes

Virat Kohli is a winner on the field and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma is winning hearts on social media. They are undoubtedly the Internet's favourite couple and their love and compassion for each other are unmissable.

Anushka recently joined Virat in England, where he is leading team India at the ongoing cricket world cup. On Saturday, the Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at Headingley in Leeds and Anushka was in among the crowd, cheering them on.

Pictures and videos of the same are all over the Internet. Dressed in an all-mustard ensemble, the actress looked absolutely stunning. In one of the clips, which has now gone viral, Anushka can be seen humming pop singer Sukhbir's hit song Taare gin gin. As soon as she noticed that the camera was focussed upon her, she instantly shifted her gaze at it while looking straight into it from behind her tilted sunglasses.

🎥 | @AnushkaSharma humming along to Tare Gin Gin and pointing to camera at Headingley Cricket Ground today 💕 pic.twitter.com/jblar89Akk — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) July 6, 2019

Anushka's hilarious expressions have inspired several memes on Twitter:

#INDvSL #AnushkaSharma #TeamIndia Relatives to My Parents: Ab aapne iske settle hone ka kya socha hai aapne?Me (Minding my own business): pic.twitter.com/ibkt3TB7UM — mayankk kumar jha (@mayankksays) July 7, 2019

Anushka judging you face is so iconic. pic.twitter.com/cQdUnIk5sR — Ruby (@iperfectlywrong) July 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Virat remained unbeaten on 34 and Hardik Pandya hit the winning runs to give India a chance of finishing above group leaders Australia, that will play South Africa in the later match at Old Trafford.

India will next take on New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 9, Tuesday.

Follow @News18Movies for more