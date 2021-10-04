Anushka Sharma's Goofy Instagram Photo Will Cure Your Monday Blues, Take a Look

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently returned to Mumbai with her daughter Vamika after accompanying Virat Kohli for his overseas matches. As soon as the actress has returned, she has gone back to work mode and on Monday morning, she shared an adorable snap of her from her recent photoshoot. In the photo, Anushka can be seen frowning cutely as she poses for the camera. She is wearing a chic dress and accessorised her looks with necklaces.

The Pari actress left a clown emoji as a caption to the post.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Earlier in June, Anushka had left Mumbai with her daughter Vamika as they accompanied Virat for the cricket tournaments in England. Since then, Anushka had shared some of her looks perfect for British summer. In one of the pictures shared by the actor in July, Anushka was seen dressed in a classic casual look. The actress wore a white T-shirt and paired it with loose ripped jeans. She further layered the look with a white bomber jacket. She also wore her favourite white sneakers and a black Louis Vuitton sling bag. Anushka accessorised her look with gold hoops, an initial necklace and a metallic black ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

On the work front, Anushka has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.

