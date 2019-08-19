Anushka Sharma's Gorgeous 'Sun-kissed' Pic Gets Most Romantic Comment from Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma has been vacationing in West Indies this week and the actress looked gorgeous on Monday as she showed off her amazing bikini body while soaking up the Sun on a beach.

Anushka, who seems to be on a long break from movies, has accompanied husband Virat Kohli to the Caribbean Island, where he is leading the Indian cricket team on West Indies tour 2019.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a picture of her dressed in a retro look two piece orange swimsuit with white and lilac stripes. The actress was able to flaunt her incredible curves and toned tummy in the vintage two piece, which she teamed with golden sunglasses and drop earrings.

"Sun kissed & blessed," Anushka captioned the photograph, which garnered over 13 lakh likes and several comments.

Virat, too, couldn't help but comment. The Indian skipper dropped a heart and a heart-eye emoji in the comment section.

Anushka had also accompanied Virat to England last month, where he led team India at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Despite their hectic schedules, the two always make sure to take some time out from their professional commitments to be with each other.

Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Zero.

