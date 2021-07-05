Anushka Sharma’s Jhulan Goswami Biopic Expected To Roll By End Of 2021: Report

In January 2020, Anushka Sharma was seen with cricketer Jhulan Goswami at the Eden Gardens. The actress was wearing an Indian jersey and this led to speculations that Anushka will be seen playing the lead role in Goswami’s biopic.

However, there has not been any official announcement about it. Now a report in Bollywood Hungama, suggests that the movie is in the scripting stage and it is expected to start rolling by the end of this year or later.

As per the portal, “It is not shelved for sure. The film is under development and in the scripting stage. Once the script is approved, the director would be finalized after which Anushka would start the preparation. And only then the film will go on floors.”

Earlier, this year, Anushka gave birth to a baby girl Vamika, and is now enjoying motherhood. The source went on to add, “Anushka is enjoying motherhood right now and she and Vamika are also accompanying Virat on his cricket tours. So the film won’t go on floors before 2021-end. But it’ll definitely be something to watch out for. Jhulan’s journey has been inspiring and moreover, Anushka is sure to do complete justice to the role.”

Jhulan Goswami is a legend in Indian cricket and she was also captain of the side. Back in August 2018, she announced her retirement from WT20Is. She has multiple records to her name and she won the ICC Women’s Player Of The Year in 2007 and the M A Chidambaram Trophy for Best Women Cricketer in 2011.

She has picked up 41 wickets in 11 Test matches and 56 wickets in 68 T20 matches. In her career, Jhulan has picked up 333 wickets and she is the sole woman to have picked up more than 300 wickets in women’s cricket.

