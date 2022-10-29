Anushka Sharma's Kolkata Photo Dump is All About Sweets, Chai, Kalighat Temple and Cute Pic With Vamika

Anushka Sharma was recently in Kolkata to shoot for her film, Chakda Xpress. The sports biopic is based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress has been sharing updates from the City of Joy and on Saturday, she did a photo dump that more-or-less captured her Kolkata stay. She uploaded several photos where she can be seen in some of the popular places of Kolkata such as Kalighat temple and Belur Math and trying out popular sweets and drinks in the city. One of the photos also saw Anushka carrying her daughter Vamika in her arms.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump!#ScheduleWrap #ChakdaXpress #Kolkata

Belur math Kalighat temple Aliah phirni Balwant singh ki chai and samose Mithai ke baked and regular rasgulle Paramount ke sherbet Girishch dey malaai roll Puti ram ki kachori aloo.”

Her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli took to the comment section to drop heart-shaped emoji. Kohli is currently stationed in Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup. Anushka’s industry friend Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Feeling like wat took precedence.” Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao added, “Kolkata and sweets and Samosa. Best combination ever 😍😍”

A couple of days back, Anushka posted a video of a street vendor preparing jhalmuri (an assortment of puffed rice with spices, onion, and tomato) for her. Later, she also shared a photo of herself holding the snack in her hand, which was served in a newspaper cone. She ate some guava after indulging in delicious jhalmuri. Captioning the post, Anushka wrote, “Jhalmuri and amrood (guava) for breakfast. Who wants to be a part of my diet plan?”

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakra Xpress is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. In the film, Anushka will be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The actress wrapped up the film’s England schedule earlier this month. Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka’s brother, is producing the film via his production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Even though it has already been announced that the movie will be available exclusively on Netflix, its final release date is yet to be decided.

