Anushka Sharma's Latest Instagram Post is Oh-So-Relatable for All Lazy People Out There

Anushka Sharma is an avid social media user who is known for her goofy posts and quirky captions. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of her sitting on a bench and she exudes too much charm. In the photos, Anushka can be seen dressed in a light yellow outfit. The actress kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup. She accessorised her looks with golden earrings and a chic wristwatch. She can be seen sitting on a bench in a park. In the first two photos, Anushka exudes boss lady vibes but in the third photo, she can be seen flaunting her bright smile.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “What’s better than a nice walk in the park? Sitting on a bench 🙈”

Take a look at her post:

Anushka and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai earlier this month after their exciting vacation in Europe.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her comeback film Chakda Xpress. The film will mark her return to the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Chakda Xpress also marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she welcomed in 2021 with Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, recent reports state that Anushka Sharma will be heading to Leeds for an intensive training session for Chakda Xpress. The actress plays the role of former Indian women’s cricket captain Jhulan Goswami in the biopic. Anushka kicked off the shoot a couple of weeks ago.

