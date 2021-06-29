Anushka Sharma's Maternity Outfits Up for Sale, Proceeds to Aid Charitable Cause

Anushka Sharma’s maternity wardrobe became an object of admiration and envy for many. And now, she is all set to venture into circular fashion by her maternity outfits on sale. For the actor and producer, it’s an important step towards sustainability as preloved clothing has positive ramifications on the environment.

Talking about raising awareness about an area of life through which each of us can have a huge positive impact through a small behavioural change and embracing circular fashion, Sharma says, “During my pregnancy, I realised that this transient time is perfect to participate in the circular fashion economy. These are pieces we will wear for a few months, so when I learned more about the resources that go into making them, I thought it was crucial to build an ecosystem through which we can share our clothes and buy from each other.”

She adds, “For instance, if even just 1% of pregnant women in urban India bought 1 piece of maternity clothing preloved over newly manufactured, each year we can conservatively save about as much water as a person drinks in over 200 years. I’m a big believer in sharing, and I’m excited to see who’s next to make these pieces their own.”

Sharma will be sharing her maternity pieces for an online sale and proceeds will support maternal health through SNEHA. The pieces will be available on social enterprise Dolce Vee’s website at SaltScout.com/DolceVee/AnushkaSharma.

On a related note, she forayed into fashion in 2007 when she launched a clothing line named Nush to make fashion accessible. The actress gave birth to daughter Vamika, her first child with Virat Kohli, in January this year.

