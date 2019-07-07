Anushka Sharma's New Memes Take Over Internet; Esha Gupta Accuses Man of 'Raping Me With Eyes'
Anushka Sharma's expressions during India vs Sri Lanka match at Headingley inspired hilarious memes; Actress Esha Gupta accused a man of inappropriate behaviour.
Anushka Sharma's memes have once again taken over the Internet. This time, the actress' funny expressions during India vs Sri Lanka match at Headingley were turned into memes. Anushka recently joined her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli in England, where he is leading team India at the ongoing cricket world cup. On Saturday, the actress was spotted rooting for the Men in Blue in stands.
Soon, pictures and videos of the same made their way to social media. In one of the clips, Anushka gazes at the camera with deadpan expressions while humming pop singer Sukhbir's hit song Taare gin gin, making way for funny memes.
In another news, actress Esha Gupta accused a man of "raping me with his eyes" at a restaurant in Delhi. Gupta on Saturday recounted the "uncomfortable" incident on her social media accounts. The actress alleged that she was having dinner when the accused arrived at the restaurant and took a table opposite her and made her uncomfortable with his long stare.
Meanwhile, actress Tanshuree Dutta has opposed before a Mumbai court the city's police claim that it has no evidence to prosecute actor Nana Patekar in a molestation case filed by her against him. On June 12, the suburban Oshiwara police filed a 'B Summary' report before a metropolitan magistrate in Andheri. A 'B-Summary' report is filed when police do not find any evidence against the accused to file a charge sheet and seek trial.
On the lighter side of the business, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam wrapped up filming director Amar Kaushik's Bala, and the duo shared a series of pictures and videos from the after-party on the set. In one of the videos, Ayushmann, along with the entire team, including the director and Yami, is seen cutting the cake to celebrate the last day of the movie.
In our weekly column, Trailers This Week, we took a look at the major movie highlights from the past seven days. While Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra's Jabriya Jodi promised to tickle your funny bone, the trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer JudgeMentall Hai Kya also dropped this week amidst much anticipation.
