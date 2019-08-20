Anushka Sharma's Orange Swimsuit Pic Gets Meme Machines Churning

Anushka Sharma, who seems to be on a break from the movies, has been accompanying husband Virat Kohli on tours and she is currently in the West Indies, where the latter is leading India against the local team.

Only recently, the actress shared a picture of herself on social media, wherein she dressed in a swimsuit. While the hot pic slayed many hearts online, including Virat's, meme makers were not far behind in placing Anushka's picture in various hilarious scenarios.

Read: Anushka Sharma's Gorgeous 'Sun-kissed' Pic Gets Most Romantic Comment from Virat Kohli

Anushka's pic, in which she is dressed in a retro look two piece orange swimsuit with white and lilac stripes that she paired with with golden sunglasses and drop earrings, invited many memes on Twitter. From drawing comparisons to VLC media player (for apparent colour similarity) to placing the pic nearby traffic cones, Anushka's bikini picture found itself in many funny situations. Sample some memes here:

Some rare images of VLC media player#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/RDEkfxMzaG — Preetam Kumar Patra (@preetamism) August 19, 2019

My ex-What she thinks she is VsWhat she actually is#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/tcHFmi7ZKj — Fenil Patel (@FenilFab) August 19, 2019

When she is your GirlfriendVsWhen she becomes your Ex#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/OPlAFKhN3m — भैंस की आंख 👁️ (@Khalnayakk__) August 19, 2019

Anushka had also accompanied Virat to England last month, where the latter led team India at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Despite their hectic schedules, the two always make sure to take some time out from their professional commitments to be with each other.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen performing alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. Her production house Clean Slate Films will serve as an executive producer Netflix's Mai.

Mai revolves around 47-year-old wife-and-mother, Sheel, who finds herself accidentally sucked into a rabbit hole of violence and power, following a personal tragedy.

Read: Netflix Announces Five India Originals Produced by Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

