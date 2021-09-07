Anushka Sharma's Post Celebrates Virat Kohli, Team India After Oval Win

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is over the moon after India’s victory under the captaincy of her husband Virat Kohli against England. The actor shared on Instagram a picture of the entire team on social media and congratulated them. Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote: “This team” and also used a blue heart emoticon.

She also tagged her husband and Indian captain Virat Kohli in her pot. The picture shared by Anushka was then shared by Virat on his Insta handle as well.

India beat England on the fifth day of the fourth test by 157 runs and took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. After this fantastic victory, the pictures of Virt Kohli’s celebrations are going viral. Virat has shared several pictures celebrating with his team on Instagram and has written a motivating caption with them. The caption says, “Tough situations build strong people”. He further wrote, “On to the next one”.

Actor Anushka is with Kohli, along with their daughter Vamika, in England. Besides spending some time with the team, she is also exploring new restaurants with Virat and is enjoying the food there. Recently, the two went to an Indian street food joint and enjoyed vegetarian food there. While Anushka is away from the films these days, she remains quite active on Instagram. She keeps sharing pictures and videos with her fans now and then. Although the fans have not seen their favourite actor on the big screen for a while now, she stays in touch with them through Instagram.

