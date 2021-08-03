Anushka Sharma's Quirky Reply to Athiya Shetty's Latest Instagram Post on 'Monday Blues'

It appears that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty have bonded well in the United Kingdom. The two had accompanied skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul respectively for the three-and-a-half-month tour. The friendship is brewing between the two B-town divas and Athiya’s latest Instagram post is the latest example of the same. Athiya, in an Instagram post, had shared her ‘Monday blues,’ while Anushka responded to it. In the click shared by the actor, she was seen seated inside a car. Athiya had donned grey Mount Holyoke College sweatshirt and paired it with black leather pants and the same colour Prada handbag.

Though in the first post her face is not visible, the highlight of the post was her sipper filled with ‘blueberry shake.’ In the second post, she shared the glass of blueberry shake placed on a wooden table. Several of her fans showered praises on the actor’s photography skills in the comment section as they called her ‘Athiya Aesthetic Shetty.’ However, Anushka dropped in a cheeky reply hinting towards the fitness goals of the actress. “You’re really stepping up on your fitness goals in the last leg,” commented Anushka along with a face with stuck-out tongue and winking eye emoticon. “Had to bid farewell,” Athiya replied.

The two actresses have been sharing pictures from their getaway in the UK and they even turned photographers for each other. A few days back, Anushka had shared a series of pictures and in the caption, she revealed that clicks were taken by Athiya.

After the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, the Indian cricket team is slated to lock horns with the England cricket team in the upcoming 5-match Test series. Ahead of the series, the team was given 2-weeks to spend some quality time with their family outside the bio bubble. Anushka had also shared a group picture featuring her along with Virat, Vamika, Athiya, and KL Rahul. Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav also posed in the click with their wives, Pratima Singh and Tanya Wadhwa, respectively. Quite popular for her quirky captions, while sharing the photo Anushka wrote, “Dur’hum’ Saath Saath hai".

