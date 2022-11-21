Anushka Sharma's Radiant Sun-Kissed Photos Are Enough to Drive Away Your Monday Blues, Take a Look

Anushka Sharma is the ever-affable diva of Bollywood who has time and again shown her acting mettle through awe-inspiring performances in films like NH 10 and Pari. Not only that, her social media game is on point as she likes to share moments from her life with avid fans from time to time. Following the same trajectory, Anushka Sharma has shared sun-kissed pictures of herself and the fans can’t keep calm but swoon all over the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress.

On Monday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share some snaps where she can be seen sharing the frame with the glistening sun and the clear blue skies. While in the first picture, Anushka is sporting a white T-shirt, but in the pictures that followed afterwards, the NH10 actress has worn a green-coloured woollen jacket. Her infectious smile remains constant in all the three pictures.

Impressed by the pictures, several fans of Anushka were quick to drop compliments. One of them wrote, “Hello sunshine(with shooting star emoji)". Another one commented, “The sun follows you! You radiate positivity!" Someone else said, “Only a queen of a king can take such a beautiful photo". Another fan stated, “You’re always looking gorgeous and beautiful @anushkasharma Ma’am(with heart emojis)".

Meanwhile on the work front, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress will be gracing the silver screens after a break of four years with Chakda Express. Directed by Prosit Roy, the biopic is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. This would mark the actor’s first-ever project when Anushka Sharma is going to portray a character of an ace cricketer. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced critically-acclaimed series like Pataal Lok and Mai: A Mother’s Rage’ along with a Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’.

