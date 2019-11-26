Anushka Sharma's Reaction to Meeting Virat Kohli Post India's Win Against Bangladesh is Adorable
Recently, after India's win against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Anushka Sharma came to receive Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Image: Instagram)
Be it supporting her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on the fields or giving a shout out to him on social media, Anushka Sharma sure never fails to laud the Indian cricket team skipper. Recently, after India's win against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Anushka came to receive Virat at the Mumbai airport.
Excited to meet him, the actress greeted Virat with a long 'Hi' and a warm hug. Her reaction is winning the Internet and the couple's fan can't stop admiring the two. Take a look at the video:
For the unversed, the Zero actress married the Indian cricket team captain over than a year ago. They tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony, with only close family and friends around, in Italy's Lake Como. They did not want a big celebrity wedding, rather a really simple ceremony with fewer number of guests.
Likewise, when Indian cricket team skipper turned 31, the duo ditched big bashes and decided to spend his birthday week, away from the chaos and hustle-bustle of limelight. Virat and Anushka spent the former's birthday hiking on the mountains.
To make his birthday even more special, Anushka posted a love-filled note on social media along with pictures from their vacations. Calling Virat her blessing, friend, confidante and her one true love, the actress wrote, "I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love (sic)."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Remember Lewis the Koala Who Was Dramatically Rescued from Australian Bushfire? He Passed Away
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Pet Dog, Kalu, Has Become the Internet's Newest Celebrity
- PUBG Mobile Death Race Mode: Here’s Everything We Know So Far
- Amazon Confuses Sarcastic Tweet on Maharashtra Turmoil for Customer Complaint, Deletes it Later
- Kidambi Srikanth Pulls Out of PBL to Focus on International Events