Anushka Sharma's Reaction to Meeting Virat Kohli Post India's Win Against Bangladesh is Adorable

Recently, after India's win against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Anushka Sharma came to receive Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport.

November 26, 2019
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Image: Instagram)

Be it supporting her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on the fields or giving a shout out to him on social media, Anushka Sharma sure never fails to laud the Indian cricket team skipper. Recently, after India's win against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Anushka came to receive Virat at the Mumbai airport.

Excited to meet him, the actress greeted Virat with a long 'Hi' and a warm hug. Her reaction is winning the Internet and the couple's fan can't stop admiring the two. Take a look at the video:

For the unversed, the Zero actress married the Indian cricket team captain over than a year ago. They tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony, with only close family and friends around, in Italy's Lake Como. They did not want a big celebrity wedding, rather a really simple ceremony with fewer number of guests.

Likewise, when Indian cricket team skipper turned 31, the duo ditched big bashes and decided to spend his birthday week, away from the chaos and hustle-bustle of limelight. Virat and Anushka spent the former's birthday hiking on the mountains.

To make his birthday even more special, Anushka posted a love-filled note on social media along with pictures from their vacations. Calling Virat her blessing, friend, confidante and her one true love, the actress wrote, "I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love (sic)."

