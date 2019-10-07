Take the pledge to vote

Anushka Sharma's Response to Ranveer Singh's Question on 'What Success Means' is Gold

Anushka Sharma reminded Ranveer Singh to relax at an awards night as she hilariously avoided a question on 'what success means' to her.

News18.com

October 7, 2019
Anushka Sharma's Response to Ranveer Singh's Question on 'What Success Means' is Gold
Image of Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, courtesy of Instagram

While Ranveer Singh grabbed eyeballs at the Elle Beauty Awards 2019 for his bare chested look, his funny exchange with Anushka Sharma during the night was equally noteworthy. The former rumoured couple got together at the awards night and Ranveer was called on the stage to accept an award. Taking the stage, Ranveer shared his views on success. Walking around with the mic, Ranveer posed the question in front of Anushka, who was seated on the front row and her response to Ranveer's enthusiastic query was equally funny.

Read: Ranveer Singh Posts Bare Chested Pic, Deepika Padukone Asks if He Used All of Her Bronzer

Ranveer talked about what success means for him and then proceeded to ask the same question to people present in the audience, most noticeably Bollywood actress Anushka. She instead asked Ranveer to calm down as she pointed out, "Ranveer you are not the host". Ranveer was left in splits and could be heard saying, “Oh sorry!”

Check out the video here:

For the awards night, Anushka wore a Hila and Kristian Aadnevik gown, which had pretty much all of their signature details such as long slit, see-through material and lacework. Anushka’s too was an off shoulder white silk chiffon gown with French lace and leather details.

Read: Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma Looks Like a Fairy in White Off Shoulder Gown

Also read: Sanjay Kapoor Trolled for Comment on Ananya Panday's Elle Beauty Awards 2019 Dress, Fans Call it 'Extremely Insensitive'

Last seen in the movie Zero (2018) where she played a NASA scientist, Anushka hasn’t signed a new project yet. Rumours about her plans to quit career in movies are also doing rounds.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is playing lead in Kabir Khan's '83, in debutante Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's Takht.

