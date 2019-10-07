Anushka Sharma's Response to Ranveer Singh's Question on 'What Success Means' is Gold

While Ranveer Singh grabbed eyeballs at the Elle Beauty Awards 2019 for his bare chested look, his funny exchange with Anushka Sharma during the night was equally noteworthy. The former rumoured couple got together at the awards night and Ranveer was called on the stage to accept an award. Taking the stage, Ranveer shared his views on success. Walking around with the mic, Ranveer posed the question in front of Anushka, who was seated on the front row and her response to Ranveer's enthusiastic query was equally funny.

Ranveer talked about what success means for him and then proceeded to ask the same question to people present in the audience, most noticeably Bollywood actress Anushka. She instead asked Ranveer to calm down as she pointed out, "Ranveer you are not the host". Ranveer was left in splits and could be heard saying, “Oh sorry!”

For the awards night, Anushka wore a Hila and Kristian Aadnevik gown, which had pretty much all of their signature details such as long slit, see-through material and lacework. Anushka’s too was an off shoulder white silk chiffon gown with French lace and leather details.

Last seen in the movie Zero (2018) where she played a NASA scientist, Anushka hasn’t signed a new project yet. Rumours about her plans to quit career in movies are also doing rounds.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is playing lead in Kabir Khan's '83, in debutante Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's Takht.

