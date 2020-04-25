Anushka Sharma’s Small Gesture During Virat Kohli’s Live Chat Leaves Him Blushing, Watch Here

Lovebirds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending the lockdown time together at their home. The duo is having quite fun in their day to day routine, making each day special for each other.

The Indian cricket team captain recently had a live chat session with his Royal Challengers’ Bangalore (RCB) mate AB de Villiers. While the sportsmen were busy having the chat, Anushka entered the room and switched on the light.

This made Virat blush and little and say, “Thanks, my love,” during the live chat.



Well, this is not the first time when the Sui Dhaaga actress has featured in Kohli’s Instagram sessions. A few days back, during the cricketer’s live chat with Kevin Pietersen, Anushka created a buzz with her comment. She wrote, “Chalo Chalo dinner time,” in the comments section. This incident became such a hit that even Kevin couldn’t stop himself from sharing it on Instagram. Highlighting the comment, he wrote, “When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out....”

Meanwhile, the Pari actress is taking the new ‘Guess the Gibberish’ challenge on the photo-sharing platform lately. She revealed how her husband is extremely good with the game, even while all his mind his involved in doing exercise.

'Ladke Ko Sab Pata Hai': While Anushka Sharma Struggles at Guess the Gibberish, Virat Kohli Aces it

The lovebirds are also taking time out to spread social messages during the time. They featured in a video which talked about domestic violence, especially in these days.





