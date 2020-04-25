MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Anushka Sharma’s Small Gesture During Virat Kohli’s Live Chat Leaves Him Blushing, Watch Here

Anushka Sharma’s Small Gesture During Virat Kohli’s Live Chat Leaves Him Blushing, Watch Here

Virat Kohli was having an Instagram Live session when his wife helped him by turning on the lights of the room.

Share this:

Lovebirds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending the lockdown time together at their home. The duo is having quite fun in their day to day routine, making each day special for each other.

The Indian cricket team captain recently had a live chat session with his Royal Challengers’ Bangalore (RCB) mate AB de Villiers. While the sportsmen were busy having the chat, Anushka entered the room and switched on the light.

This made Virat blush and little and say, “Thanks, my love,” during the live chat.



Well, this is not the first time when the Sui Dhaaga actress has featured in Kohli’s Instagram sessions. A few days back, during the cricketer’s live chat with Kevin Pietersen, Anushka created a buzz with her comment. She wrote, “Chalo Chalo dinner time,” in the comments section. This incident became such a hit that even Kevin couldn’t stop himself from sharing it on Instagram. Highlighting the comment, he wrote, “When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out....”

Meanwhile, the Pari actress is taking the new ‘Guess the Gibberish’ challenge on the photo-sharing platform lately. She revealed how her husband is extremely good with the game, even while all his mind his involved in doing exercise.

'Ladke Ko Sab Pata Hai': While Anushka Sharma Struggles at Guess the Gibberish, Virat Kohli Aces it

The lovebirds are also taking time out to spread social messages during the time. They featured in a video which talked about domestic violence, especially in these days.







View this post on Instagram


Let's put a #LockdownOnDomesticViolence! #Dial100 @cmomaharashtra_ #DGPMaharashtra @adityathackeray @aksharacentreindia @virat.kohli @madhuridixitnene @karanjohar @balanvidya @faroutakhtar @rohitsharma45 @rahulbose7 @mithaliraj @diamirzaofficial


A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres