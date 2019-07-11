Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga Memes Take Over Internet As Virat Kohli-led India Lose WC Semifinal
Team India lost the World Cup Semi-final match by 18 runs when they failed to chase New Zealand's target of 240 after putting up a determined run chase.
Despite giving a tough fight to New Zealand in the semifinals at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, Virat Kohli-led team India lost the match by 18 runs on Wednesday. India had a horror start to their chase as they lost Rohit Sharma, Virat and KL Rahul in the first three overs for 1 each. Even though Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni steadied the innings well, it wasn't enough in the end as India fell short by 18 runs.
Devastated by the result, Indian cricket lovers let their emotions and feelings out by sharing memes on social media. Twitterati particularly seem to be hooked to Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga memes. Some even channeled their frustration against Anushka after her husband and Indian skipper scored one run in the semifinal match.
Check out here:
#INDvNZL #RaviShashtri #Kohli #Dhoni #CWC19 #ViratKohli #anushkasharma #Mahi #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/95JwJVEwq7— Aruna Nagar (@nagar_aruna) July 11, 2019
Na ro @AnushkaSharma please Hum se dekha nhi jata #ہن_آرام_اے pic.twitter.com/BYVlvu05x4— Suleman / سلیمان (@SulemanSays) July 10, 2019
@chintskap @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/mrSGqggG8i— kayinat asif ali (@AsifKayinat) July 11, 2019
" Babe, get me some Sui Dhaaga. We can't let my lips tell the world all the swear words I know " @cricketworldcup@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma #indiavsNewzealand #indiacricket pic.twitter.com/LXVbxfdi7j— Preeti Dhakappa (@DhakappaPreeti) July 11, 2019
@ICC @BCCI @TheRealPCB @MajorPoonia @peaceforchange @PMOIndia @AnushkaSharma Sui dhaaga kaha say lao @imVkohli @SarfarazA_54 said after India loss semifinal Jali naa Teri bhi jali naa haha lOl pic.twitter.com/22QirefDX4— Ateham Rao Bukhari (@AtehamB) July 10, 2019
Anushka Sharma Right Now😂😂😂Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ki Dialogue Yd Agyi..Jana Hai Tumhe Jao Mere Lash Sa Gozar K Jao🚶♀️😂😂😂#CWC19#NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/bCezHOo3QH— ZaigHam Abbas Toori (حیدر زین) (@toori_zaigham) July 10, 2019
हार के लिए अकेले हमारे #मरद कि गलती नही है पुरी टीम जिम्मेदार है #अनुष्का_भाभी😂😂@AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/MmUmo9WEUA— SHAHABUDDIN (@A8VCYUGH852W) July 10, 2019
This is the reason India is out from the world cup And this award goes to @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/9BgKrt8CMj— Syed Noman Ghani Khan (@SyedNomanGhani1) July 10, 2019
#INDvNZL#CWC19WHO did this??? @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli #ہن_آرام_اے pic.twitter.com/blR7qtbumR— Adnan Naqvi (@AdnanNaqvi00) July 10, 2019
But for every tweet blaming Anushka, there were those who lashed out at others for blaming the Bollywood star for Virat's lack of performance.
And let's not blame @AnushkaSharma for the loss. She's not the only wife that goes for the match. So while we are not mistreating other women, we should do the same for Anushka ma'am. She has helped Virat sir to be a better person. So let's respect and appreciate her— Gurmanpreet (@gurmanpreet05) July 10, 2019
Please don't blame Anushka Sharma this time if we lose#INDvsNZ— Razil (@Razil1803) July 10, 2019
humble request, pls don't blame Anushka Sharma for India getting knocked out of the World Cup semis today.#INDvsNZ— i declare bankruptcy (@vrunketchup) July 10, 2019
Incidentally, this is not the first time Anushka is being targetted by the netizens for Virat's poor performance on the field. She was mercilessly trolled when Virat failed to perform during the India vs Australia World Cup semi-final match in 2015.
However, Virat had later lashed out at the online haters for attacking Anushka by writing a lengthy note on social media.
"Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity," he had said.
Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity pic.twitter.com/OBIMA2EZKu— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 28, 2016
