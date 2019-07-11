Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga Memes Take Over Internet As Virat Kohli-led India Lose WC Semifinal

Team India lost the World Cup Semi-final match by 18 runs when they failed to chase New Zealand's target of 240 after putting up a determined run chase.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga Memes Take Over Internet As Virat Kohli-led India Lose WC Semifinal
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...

Despite giving a tough fight to New Zealand in the semifinals at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, Virat Kohli-led team India lost the match by 18 runs on Wednesday. India had a horror start to their chase as they lost Rohit Sharma, Virat and KL Rahul in the first three overs for 1 each. Even though Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni steadied the innings well, it wasn't enough in the end as India fell short by 18 runs.

Devastated by the result, Indian cricket lovers let their emotions and feelings out by sharing memes on social media. Twitterati particularly seem to be hooked to Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga memes. Some even channeled their frustration against Anushka after her husband and Indian skipper scored one run in the semifinal match.

Check out here:

But for every tweet blaming Anushka, there were those who lashed out at others for blaming the Bollywood star for Virat's lack of performance.

Incidentally, this is not the first time Anushka is being targetted by the netizens for Virat's poor performance on the field. She was mercilessly trolled when Virat failed to perform during the India vs Australia World Cup semi-final match in 2015.

However, Virat had later lashed out at the online haters for attacking Anushka by writing a lengthy note on social media.

"Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity," he had said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram