Anushka Shetty Gets Candid with Prabhas, Netizens Called Them ‘Made for Each Other’

Anushka Shetty, the famous south superstar, recently made her debut on Twitter and her followers mark around one million in no time. The actress has gained immense popularity after her role as ‘Devsena’ in Bahubali. Anushka and Prabhas have been one of the hit onscreen Jodi of south cinema. They have been seen together in many blockbuster projects including Mirchi and Bahubali.

The duo has been rumoured of dating many times, however, both the actors have thrashed all the rumours. Now, an old candid wedding photo of them from the sets of Mirchi has gone viral on the internet. During an interactive session on the micro-blogging site, when a fan posted this picture and asked her to say a word, she tweeted, “A candid pic taken when discussing the shot made a beautiful poster for mirchi .. a movie close to my heart uv creations first movie pramod, vamsi, vikki.”

a candid pic taken when discussing the shot made a beautiful poster for mirchi .. a movie close to my heart uv creations first movie pramod,vamsi,vikki https://t.co/07i7cyBLzN — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) October 4, 2020

In the picture, Anushka looks stunning as she is dressed up as a south Indian bride and Prabhas can be seen as the groom. As soon as the picture is dropped on the internet, fans started pouring in their love. While a user called them “Made for each other”, another user wrote “cute”.

The actress was also asked to do one more film with Prabhas, to which she responds, “hi if a script comes by with the pairing required for the story ...I'm sure ...would love to thank u for the love all of you out there,#AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime”

hi if a script comes by with the pairing required for the story ...I'm sure ...would love to thank u for the love all of you out there,#AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime https://t.co/dAc3UFjXMc — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) October 4, 2020

Recently, her film Khaleja has completed 10 years and the actress thanked her co-actor Mahesh Garu and the team for the memories. The actress reposted Mahesh Babu’s post and wrote, “Had lots of memories..all thanks to Mahesh Garu, Trivikram Garu & team #10YearsForKhaleja”

Had lots of memories..all thanks to Mahesh garu,Trivikram garu & team ❤️ #10YearsForKhaleja https://t.co/yJrDheETbJ — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) October 7, 2020

Anushka was last seen in suspense-thriller Nishabdham and has confirmed about signing two new projects in Telugu.