Anushka Shetty Loved Watching Rishab Shetty's Kantara, Congratulates Every Actor

Hombale films action thriller ‘Kantara’ is leaving the masses impressed and stunned at the same time ever since its release. While the film garnered immense love from all quarters, audience and the critics, it has also made its place in the hearts of famous celebrities and prominent personalities of the nation. After winning praise from celebrities like Dhanush, Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and many more, Anushka Shetty has also expressed her love for the film.

While taking to her social media, Anushka Shetty expressed her feelings after watching the film. She wrote, “Watched #kantara .. totally totally loved it, congratulations to each and every actor, producers, technicians… team kantara u all were amazing , and thank you all for the experience… Rishab shetty you were amazing… Please watch the movie in the theatres .. don’t miss it.”

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all heart. It is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display.

