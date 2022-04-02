Anushka Shetty May Be Cast Opposite Prabhas In Raja Deluxe

South star Prabhas, who has once again impressed the audience with his performance in Radhe Shyam, has been prepping for writer and director Maruthi’s upcoming film Raja Deluxe. It is a horror-comedy that will likely release by the end of this year. Now, it has been reported that the film will mark Prabhas’ another project with Anushka Shetty.

Earlier, reports about Mehreen Kaur Pirzada starring opposite Prabhas in the film trended for a few days. However, the makers have not addressed the rumours yet and it remains to be decided who among the two actresses would join the cast of the film.

If Anushka comes on board, it will be her fifth project with Prabhas. The duo have previously worked together in Billa, Mirchi and the Baahubali franchise.

According to reports, Raja Deluxe will be similar to Maruthi’s 2013 directorial Prema Katha Chitram. Prabhas will also be seen romancing Malavika Mohanan and Sreeleela in this film.

Advertisement

Director Maruthi has allotted only 50 days for completing this film in two schedules. Music composer S Thaman will reportedly compose music for this film.

On the work front, Prabhas has a lot of projects lined up. He will be seen in films like Salaar, Adipurush and Spirit. Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin and Siddharth Anand’s upcoming films. Salaar has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. It will be releasing on April 14 this year. Adipurush has been directed by Om Raut and will release by January 14 next year.

Maruthi, on the other hand, is working on post-production of his action-comedy Pakka Commercial. The film will reportedly release in theatres on July 1 this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.