Anushka Shetty Praises Adivi Sesh's Major, Rana Daggubati Applauds Mahesh Babu for Backing 'Awesome Talent'

Adivi Sesh is receiving applause for his latest film Major not only from his fans but also from his colleagues in the Telugu industry. The actor’s Baahubali co-stars Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati were praising the film on social media. For the unversed, Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, known for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Anushka Shetty took to Instagram and wrote, “A beautiful tribute to major Sandeep unni Krishnan … Loved watching the movie and thank u team #Major for bringing this story to us .. heart warming… Congratulations Sesh , director sashi kiran tikka , Vamsi .. Prakash raj garu , Revathi garu , Murli Sharma garu , saiee Manjrekar , Sobhita dhulipala..all the actors ,technicians ,crew congratulations Please watch it in the theatres.”

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati not only lauded the cast and crew of Major but also praised Mahesh Babu for backing the project. The actor doubled up as a producer for the film. Taking to Twitter, Rana said, “#MajorTheFilm very well done. The cast and crew at their best. @AdiviSesh #Sashi great piece to tell story of. And a huge huge congratulations to @SharathWhat and #AnuragReddy so proud of you guys and the @urstrulyMahesh you’ve backed awesome talent.”

#MajorTheFilm very well done. The cast and crew at their best. @AdiviSesh #Sashi great piece to tell story of. And a huge huge congratulations to @SharathWhat and #AnuragReddy so proud of you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️ and the @urstrulyMahesh you’ve backed awesome talent 🔥 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) June 4, 2022

Allu Arjun had previously tweeted about the film. The Pushpa actor said, “A very heart touching film . Man of the show @AdiviSesh does his magic once again. Impactful support by @prakashraaj ji , Revathi, @saieemmanjrekar, #SobhitaDhulipala & all artists. Mind blowing Bsm by @SricharanPakala. Excellent work by director @SashiTikka. Beautifully crafted . Big congratulations & my personal respect to the producer @urstrulyMahesh garu for giving the audience such a heartwarming experience & @AplusSMovies. Major : A story that touches every Indian heart.”

Major is doing good business at the box office. Trade expert Ramesh Babu tweeted, “Blockbuster #Major continues to inspire and be loved by all. #MajorTheFilm 🇮🇳 grosses 24.5 Cr in 2 days and going great guns at the Box Office.”

