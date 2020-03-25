MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Anushka Shetty Prioritises Prabhas Over Acting, Video Goes Viral

Image credits: Instagram/Anushka Shetty

A video from a Telugu game show where Anushka Shetty was asked to choose between friendship with Prabhas and acting in films, has gone viral as she chose the former.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
South star Anushka Shetty has set a major friendship goal. A video of her in which she says she can't give up her friendship with Prabhas for work, is trending online.

The Baahubali stars have often been in news for being close to each other and have been romantically linked quite often.

Now a video, posted by a fan of Prabhas and Anushka, has gone viral. It's captioned: "if you have to stop one thing between - friendship with Prabhas Or acting in cinema. Sweety: Definitely acting in cinemas. I can't leave friendship for my work."

During a recent interview, Anushka spoke about her link-up with the Saaho actor.

She said: "I have known Prabhas for over 15 years now and he is one of my 3 a.m friends. We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. Both of us are the same kind of people who don't hide any emotions if we are involved."

The two stars have also acted in movies like Billa and Mirchi.

