Anushka Shetty Reunites with Bhaagamathie Producers for New 'Entertainer'

Actor Anushka Shetty on Sunday announced her latest film, touted as a “new age entertainer", will be helmed by director Mahesh Babu P. The currently untitled movie will be produced by UV Creations, which previously backed Shetty’s films like the 2018 thriller Bhaagamathie (Telugu-Tamil bilingual) and the 2013 Telugu actioner Mirchi. The actor, who turned 40 on Sunday, took to Instagram and posted the announcement teaser of the film.

“With all the birthday wishes and love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial. Smile Always. Always Forever," Shetty captioned the post. The film will go on floors soon.

Though Shetty has been working across the Telugu and Tamil industries since 2005, she became a pan India star with SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali film franchise in which she played the role of Devasena. She was last seen in the thriller Nishabdham (Tamil-Telugu), which released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in 2020.

On the occasion of her birthday, fans and film industry colleagues flooded social media with wishes.

Wishing Our Idol Our Inspiration A Very Happy Birthday Queen Wishing You A Bestest Birthday With Good Health & Happiness God Bless You Keep Smiling Keep Shining & WE LOVE YOU❤️#HBDAnushkaShetty #AnushkaShetty @MsAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/B8SbqIwAbQ— Anushk Shetty TM (@AnushkaShettyTM) November 6, 2021

Happy birthdays to some seriously awesome people I’ve had the honour of meeting in life!! #Trivikram @MsAnushkaShetty @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/X4tFRMiYWC— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) November 7, 2021

Wishing the ever gorgeous,Super talented,the most humble and the loveliest person our very own the sweetest sweety @MsAnushkaShetty A very Happy Birthday ❤Lots of Love to you Sweety ❤#HBDAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/WJGZFxICAD — ‍♀️ (@Ishra1023) November 7, 2021

Wishing the lady superstar @MsAnushkaShetty A very Happy Birthday☺we wish you all the happiness, success❣️sending loads n loads of love ❤❤❤ #HappyBirthdayAnushkaShetty #HBDAnushkaShetty #AnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/h0idkGh9rH— Moulika (@thisismoulikaa) November 7, 2021

Further details about Anushka’s 48th film are kept under the wraps.

(With PTI inputs)

