Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Anushka Shetty Rumoured to Get Married to Cricketer Boyfriend

Rumours are rife that South Indian actor Anushka Shetty might join the list by getting hitched to her cricketer beau.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anushka Shetty Rumoured to Get Married to Cricketer Boyfriend
Anushka Shetty attends a photocall for the film 'Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion' at BFI Southbank on May 2, 2017 in London, England. (Image: Getty Images)

Fans see cricket and cinema with great regard and marriage of a cricketer with a movie star is nothing short of a royal affair for them. Rumours are rife that South Indian actor Anushka Shetty might join the list by getting hitched to her cricketer beau.

Anushka has been linked to her Baahubali co-star Prabhas for long now but dousing the rumours, a recent report suggests that Anushka is about to get engaged to her boyfriend, who is an Indian cricketer.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the identity of the cricketer is not known as of now but he hails from North India. Anushka is gearing up for her upcoming release Nishabdam and has not come out to clear the air regarding the speculations.

Her next big screen venture, Nishabdam, will feature R Madhavan and Anushka in lead roles and promises to be a mindboggling thriller.

Anushka Shetty plays the character of a mute artist in the movie and will be sharing the screen with Madhavan after more than a decade. The duo had acted together previously in Rendu in 2006.

If the rumours turn out to be true, Anushka and her cricketer lover will join the league led by Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Others in the list are Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram