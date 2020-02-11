Anushka Shetty Rumoured to Get Married to Cricketer Boyfriend

Fans see cricket and cinema with great regard and marriage of a cricketer with a movie star is nothing short of a royal affair for them. Rumours are rife that South Indian actor Anushka Shetty might join the list by getting hitched to her cricketer beau.

Anushka has been linked to her Baahubali co-star Prabhas for long now but dousing the rumours, a recent report suggests that Anushka is about to get engaged to her boyfriend, who is an Indian cricketer.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the identity of the cricketer is not known as of now but he hails from North India. Anushka is gearing up for her upcoming release Nishabdam and has not come out to clear the air regarding the speculations.

Her next big screen venture, Nishabdam, will feature R Madhavan and Anushka in lead roles and promises to be a mindboggling thriller.

Anushka Shetty plays the character of a mute artist in the movie and will be sharing the screen with Madhavan after more than a decade. The duo had acted together previously in Rendu in 2006.

If the rumours turn out to be true, Anushka and her cricketer lover will join the league led by Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Others in the list are Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.