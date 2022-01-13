Anushka Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha To Star Opposite Chiranjeevi in His Next

Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, is all set to release in 2022. According to the sources, the shooting is almost completed, and if all goes as planned, the film will hit the theatres worldwide on February 4, 2022. However, the film may get postponed given the skyrocketing Covid-19 cases. The film also stars Ram Charan, Kajal and Pooja Hegde along with Chiranjeevi.

And even as Chiranjeevi prepares for the release of Acharya, rumour has it that the actor will be seen with Anushka Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha in his next. Anushka and Chiranjeevi have worked together before but never played lead roles on screen together. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha is going to make her Tollywood debut with this film.

According to the sources, both the leading ladies have given the green signal to work with the megastar.

Chiranjeevi is also working with director Venky Kudumula for another project, produced by DVV Entertainment, which has also produced SS Rajamouli’s upcoming RRR.

The megastar is also working on his latest project, a remake of the Malayalam film, Lucifer, in Telugu, directed by Mohan Raja. It seems that a lot of changes have been made in the original story for Chiranjeevi. S. S Thaman is the music director for the remake. Leading Malayalam star Biju Menon will also be playing a pivotal role in the film.

