Anushka Shetty to Tie the Knot with Judgementall Hai Kya Director Prakash Kovelamudi?

Dating and marriage speculations surrounding Anushka Shetty's life have been doing the rounds for a while now. After being linked with her Baahubali co-star Prabhas, and an Indian cricketer, the recent buzz on the actress’ relationship revolves around filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Anushka has been seeing veteran director K Raghavendra Rao’s son Prakash for quite some time and they might get married later this year.

In the wake of hearsay, it is being said that Prakash and Anushka started seeing each other since they worked together in the 2015 Telugu-Tamil film Size Zero.

Prakash is best known in Bollywood as the director of Judgementall Hai Kya (2019) that featured Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. Prakash made his directorial debut with the Telugu flick Bommalata in 2004. Prakash was earlier married to Kanika Dhillon, writer in the Hindi film industry.

Anushka was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Her next film is Nishabdham, a bilingual thriller featuring R Madhavan, Anjali and Shalini Pandey. The film will also star Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in a key role.

Nishabdham revolves around a murder and the subsequent inquiry undertaken to trace the killer. Anushka’s character Sakshi is a deaf and mute girl who emotes through art. Madhavan plays the role of her husband. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film is expected to release on April 2.

