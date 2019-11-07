Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Anushka Shetty Turns 38, Releases Teaser Of New Film Nishabdam

Nishabdam has been entirely shot in Seattle, the supporting cast includes Hollywood actor Michael Madsen and Subbaraju.

IANS

Updated:November 7, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anushka Shetty Turns 38, Releases Teaser Of New Film Nishabdam
Image of Anushka Shetty, courtesy of Twitter

Anushka Shetty turned 38 on Thursday, and celebrated by releasing a teaser of her upcoming multilingual thriller Nishabdam for fans. The film also stars R. Madhavan. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdam stars Anushka as a mute artist whose romantic getaway with her husband turns into a nightmare when she becomes a witness to murder.

The teaser, which doesn't feature any dialogues, projects all the key characters of the film as prime suspects in the case.

 

Nishabdam has been entirely shot in Seattle. The film, which has been produced by Kona Venkat, features Anjali in the role of a crime agent in Seattle Police Department. The supporting cast includes Hollywood actor Michael Madsen and Subbaraju.

Originally shot in Tamil and Telugu, the film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada as well. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens early next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram