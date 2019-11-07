Anushka Shetty Turns 38, Releases Teaser Of New Film Nishabdam
Nishabdam has been entirely shot in Seattle, the supporting cast includes Hollywood actor Michael Madsen and Subbaraju.
Image of Anushka Shetty, courtesy of Twitter
Anushka Shetty turned 38 on Thursday, and celebrated by releasing a teaser of her upcoming multilingual thriller Nishabdam for fans. The film also stars R. Madhavan. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdam stars Anushka as a mute artist whose romantic getaway with her husband turns into a nightmare when she becomes a witness to murder.
The teaser, which doesn't feature any dialogues, projects all the key characters of the film as prime suspects in the case.
Nishabdam has been entirely shot in Seattle. The film, which has been produced by Kona Venkat, features Anjali in the role of a crime agent in Seattle Police Department. The supporting cast includes Hollywood actor Michael Madsen and Subbaraju.
Originally shot in Tamil and Telugu, the film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada as well. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens early next year.
