Anushka Shetty’s Look in Her Upcoming Film Nishabdham Unveiled

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham is one of the most-awaited films this year. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film will release not only in Telugu, but also in English, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil.

The first look of the film’s female lead was released on Wednesday. Anushka will play the role of a mute artist called Sakshi. There were reports earlier that the actress will play and deaf and mute character and looks like the mute part was true. The film’s twitter page reads, “Her Art speaks, but she can't..Presenting you #Sakshi from @nishabdham.”

Anushka is seen holding a brush to the canvas, palette in her other hand, while she looks away from the canvas. In the poster, she’s seated on a green piece of land and the city lies beyond, separated by a narrow river in the background.

Madhavan’s character in the film is not yet revealed.

There are also reports that Michael Madsen of Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs fame will be roped in for a pivotal role in the film. Apart from him Anjali, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey will be seen in key roles and they recently wrapped up shoot in Seattle. The film sees cinematography by Shaneil Deo, with music by Gopi Sunder. Further, details of the film are awaited.

Anushka was last seen playing the lead role in Bhaagamathie that released in 2018. Among her most notable performances is that of Devasena from the Baahubali franchise.

