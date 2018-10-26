English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka Shrama: Despite Being a Very Commercial Film, Sui Dhaaga is Extremely Realistic
Anushka Sharma feels Bollywood has come a long way since its dancing-around-the-trees days, and she credits the audiences for the change.
Anushka embroidering as part of Sui Dhaaga’s promotions. (Image: Instagram/Anushka Sharma)
Fresh off the success of her latest outing Sui Dhaaga—Made in India, Anushka Sharma feels it is unfair to slot films into categories.
“Sui Dhaaga is a very commercial film, which has got a huge appeal. But, at the same time, the way in which the story is told, the world which we show, is extremely realistic,” she told Hindustan Times in a recent interview.
“Nothing has to be done with any kind of an agenda. The kind of filmmakers and talent we have in the country, everyone is trying to do interesting roles and realistic films. You do have your larger-than-life films, but this lot (realistic) of cinema also works,” she said citing Aamir Khan’s 2017 film Dangal’s box office success.
Anushka says Bollywood has come a long way since its dancing-around-the-trees days, and she credits the audiences for the change. “It’s the audience that are more evolved than even our industry. I feel somewhere they are always the driving force behind the change you see on screen,” she said.
Despite Sui Dhaaga being the story of a couple struggling to start their own garment business, a lot people have called the film niche. However, Anushka is unperturbed by such comments. “What is niche and what is commercial, who knows? It’s a very subjective thing. We’re talking about a country of 1.3 billion people. If two people say that (they find the film niche), we can’t ignore what hundreds of others are saying and listen to these two people. But, even if it’s two people, it’s fair enough on their part to feel this way,” she added.
Anushka will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anad L Rai’s Zero.
