GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anushka Shrama on Work-Life Balance: Virat Kohli and I Find Time to Do Something Together

Anushka Sharma said Virat and I do not let our professions come in between and live life like any other normal couple.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2018, 9:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anushka Shrama on Work-Life Balance: Virat Kohli and I Find Time to Do Something Together
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Anushka Sharma says even though she and her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, love their respective professions, they never let it affect their personal life.

The actor said they do not let their professions come in between and live life like any other normal couple.

"We try to create a proper work-life balance. Both of us really love doing what we do professionally. Our priorities are very clear in life. But at the same time, we try and find time to do something together. We don't take our professions or our career too seriously. "We don't draw our identity only from that. We are very simple and like doing normal things. For the world, it is about our professions. But in reality, it is just normal. It is as normal as anyone would be in a relationship. We don't see each other in terms of our profession," Anushka said during a session at the India Today Mind Rocks 2018.

She was promoting her upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga: Made In India at the event along with co-star Varun Dhawan.

Varun described Virat as one of the most humble persons he has ever met. "He is really humble. I knew him even before I became friends with Anushka. He is very down to earth and a great player," he added.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot last year in December in Italy.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...