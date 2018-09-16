English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka Shrama on Work-Life Balance: Virat Kohli and I Find Time to Do Something Together
Anushka Sharma said Virat and I do not let our professions come in between and live life like any other normal couple.
Image: Yogen Shah
Anushka Sharma says even though she and her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, love their respective professions, they never let it affect their personal life.
The actor said they do not let their professions come in between and live life like any other normal couple.
"We try to create a proper work-life balance. Both of us really love doing what we do professionally. Our priorities are very clear in life. But at the same time, we try and find time to do something together. We don't take our professions or our career too seriously. "We don't draw our identity only from that. We are very simple and like doing normal things. For the world, it is about our professions. But in reality, it is just normal. It is as normal as anyone would be in a relationship. We don't see each other in terms of our profession," Anushka said during a session at the India Today Mind Rocks 2018.
She was promoting her upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga: Made In India at the event along with co-star Varun Dhawan.
Varun described Virat as one of the most humble persons he has ever met. "He is really humble. I knew him even before I became friends with Anushka. He is very down to earth and a great player," he added.
Anushka and Virat tied the knot last year in December in Italy.
