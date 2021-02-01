Anushka-Virat Name Their Daughter Vamika, Aly Goni Becomes Uncle Again

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have introduced their newborn daughter to the world of social media. Anushka shared the first photo of her baby girl with Virat. The actress also revealed that they have named their daughter Vamika.

Earlier, Virat and Anushka had urged paparazzi to not click photos of their newborn daughter.

Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Share First Photo of Newborn Daughter, Name Her Vamika

Actor Aly Goni, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, has become an uncle again. His sister Illham delivered a baby girl at a Jammu hospital. Aly's rumoured love interest Jasmin Bhasin says he will be ecstatic when he gets the news.

Ilham, already a mother to triplets Darain, Ibadat and Ibrahim, delivered on Sunday night.

Read: Aly Goni Turns Uncle Again, Jasmin Bhasin Says News will Make Him 'Go Crazy'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah famed Mun Mun Dutta aka Babita ji has come out in support of Bigg Boss 14 contestants Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, BB14 host Salman Khan did not support claims made by Rubina and her husband Abhinav against fellow contestant Rakhi Sawant.

Salman stated that Abhinav is getting advantage of Rakhi’s actions in the house. However, the couple were upset with the kind of entertainment Rakhi was doing. The two did not gain support from other contestants as well.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: Mun Mun Dutta aka 'Babita Ji' Thinks Rakhi Sawant was Let off the Hook Easily Despite 'Traumatising' Behaviour

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Saturday admitted his 2017 release Simran, starring Kangana Ranaut, was a mistake. He also compared the error in judgement to supporting Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal in the past.

"I supported him (Anna) in good faith. Like I later supported Arvind. I don't regret it. All of us make mistakes. I made Simran," he tweeted on Saturday.

Read: Achcha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyaar Ka: Hansal Mehta Thinks 'Simran' was Mistake, Kangana Ranaut Responds

In a world of thrillers and crime dramas, Metro Park is a slice-of-life sitcom about first-generation Indian immigrants navigating their lives in the USA. The popular show recently dropped its second season, which dives deeper into the crazy Patel family, and how each character deals with additional responsibilities that come with life and growth.

Actor Omi Vaidya plays Kannan Menon, the South Indian brother-in-law of the Patel family. In a chat with News18, Omi talked about Metro Park season 2, the 'special' experience of filming with the cast amid a pandemic and his memories of the other 'classic' projects that he was a part of.

Read: Omi Vaidya on Shooting for The Office with Steve Carell

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.