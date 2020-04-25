Anushka's Sweet Gesture During Virat Kohli's Live Chat, Laxmmi Bomb To Release Straight on Digital?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending the lockdown time together at their home. The Indian cricket team captain recently had a live chat session with his Royal Challengers’ Bangalore (RCB) mate AB de Villiers. While the sportsmen were busy having the chat, Anushka entered the room and switched on the light. This made Virat blush and little and say, “Thanks, my love,” during the live chat.

As per a report in Mid-day, Akshay Kumar is in the talks with studios about releasing his upcoming horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb directly on a streaming platform. A source informed the tabloid that Disney+Hotstar plans to come on board with the actor to procure the release rights of Laxmmi Bomb, which was scheduled to hit the big screens on May 22.

Krishna Shroff never shies away from indulging into a little PDA with boyfriend Eban Hyams and often post pictures with him. While the two might be locked up inside together due to coronavirus, they're creating a lot of memories. On Friday evening, Hyams shared a cute and cuddly picture with Krishna, snuggling up on the bed. “Making the best out of tough times,” he captioned the picture with his bae.

Milind Soman stars in the web series Four More Shots Please as Dr. Aamir Warsi, who is a gynaecologist. The digital series has multiple romantic and intimate scenes between Dr Warsi and one of his patients, Damini Rizvi Roy, played by Sayani Gupta. He was recently asked about his wife Ankita’s reaction to such scenes.

Karan Johar's latest video with his toddlers shows his daughter calling him an elephant. The filmmaker was clearly not amused.

