Anusuya Bharadwaj Hits Out at Media Over Fake News of her Victory in MAA Polls

Telugu actor and TV presenter, Anusuya Bharadwaj, who recently lost the Movies Artistes Association (MMA) elections, has come down heavily on the media for initially running the news of her victory. The actor ran for the post of one of the executive committee (EC) members in MAA elections from Prakash Raj’s panel but lost to her opponent from rival Vishnu Manchu’s camp. The 36-year-old warned the media outlets of legal action if they played any fake news about her.

Anasuya made the remarks while speaking to the media during a press meet on Tuesday. The actor questioned several Youtube news channels and even mainstream TV media houses for declaring her victory even before the counting of votes began. She strictly warned the media in the press meet that she would definitely go to court if her name was used for any false news again.

“How can you show the wrong facts in the news? Who will be answerable for it now? How can you write news without knowing the facts? Who was the one leaking the fake information before the counting,” the 34-year-old asked the media persons.

She did not stop here and said, “I, too, am a former media person. If I were still in the same profession, I would have never reported the fake news without checking any facts.”

Anusuya had also bought into the early media reports that claimed she was leading with a huge majority and later even suspected foul play in her eventual defeat.

The actor posted a satirical tweet in the Telugu language about her dramatic loss. Anusuya also pledged to not get involved in politics again as it does not allow the individual to be honest.

Meanwhile, all the winning members of Prakash Raj resigned from MAA membership after the actor, who lost the presidential election against Vishnu Manchu, quit the association.

