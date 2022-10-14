Anveshi Jain Raises Temperatures In Basic But Not So Basic Ensemble 

Actress and social media sensation Anveshi Jain has consistently kept her fans on their toes not only with her acting skills but also with her sartorial choices. Apart from being an actress, she is very active on social media and keeps treating her fans to her adorable pictures.

Recently, the diva showed off her hourglass body in black well-fitted skinny trousers paired with a peach-coloured tank top. Giving all the attention to the waistline, her trouser has a criss-cross detail that looked the best. Let’s not forget the trends of transparent strappy heels and the way she added the oomph to her entire outfit by carrying that. While sharing the picture she wrote, “magic hour is just magic” as the background had a beautiful sunset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anveshi Jain (@anveshi25)

Earlier, she posted a few pictures on her birthday and looked the prettiest. While sharing the picture on social media Anveshi wrote, “I celebrated so many more reasons this past month than just my birthday! Blessed and grateful!” Fans showered a lot of appreciation in the comment section. The photos went viral immediately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anveshi Jain (@anveshi25)

Anveshi also has a YouTube channel, where she frequently posts videos with relationship advice. She garnered a sizable fan base in 2018 after appearing in the second season of the Alt Balaji online series Gandii Baat. Additionally, Anveshi hosts live chat sessions on her official app. During the live chat sessions on the Anveshi Jain Official App, she offers dating advice to her fans.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here