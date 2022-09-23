Anvita Phaltankar Earns Praise For Graceful Dance Moves Despite Leg Injury

Marathi actress Anvita Phaltankar, famously known for her role of Sweetu in Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, recently injured herself. Anvita’s love for dance is known to her fans and friends from the industry. Despite being bedridden owing to her injury Anvita is leaving no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her Instagram reels.

Anvita recently shared a dance video on Instagram. In the video, she was seen flaunting her hand moves and facial expressions without moving her legs.

Anvita first pointed at her injured leg and then grooved to Baadshah’s latest song Oops on her bed. She captioned the video, “Injured. Still Gotta dance Yo.” Soon after the video surfaced on social media, Anvita’s fans asked her to take proper rest. Her friend Prathana Behre commented, “Hey darling take care.” One of the users wrote, “Take care buddy. Like to see you grooving, no matter injured or what you still have a beautiful vibe.”

Anvita Phaltankar recently bought her first car and expressed her happiness about the same on social media. She was on cloud nine as she proudly became the owner of a luxury car. In one of her interviews, Anvita talked about the 3 Gs that she can’t live without – Gajanan’s Vada Pav, Garwa’s cold drinks and gossip. She revealed that she has special memories attached to these 3 Gs.

On the work front, the actress is currently playing the lead role of Sweetu in Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla. She stars opposite Shalva Kinjawadekar, who essays the role of Omkar, in this show. With the role of Sweetu, Anvita Phaltankar has cultivated a loyal fan base on social media. Before starring in Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, she had featured in Time Pass (2014) and Girlz (2019).

