'Anxious' After Bail Rejection, Aryan Khan Reading 'Religious' Book from Jail Library?

Aryan Khan was detained in a drugs case on October 2 and since then, his bail has not been granted. A special court rejected his bail on Oct 20 and the team of lawyers filed an appeal in Bombay High Court. The matter will now come up for hearing on Oct 26.

Meanwhile, report has suggested that Aryan turned anxious and was advised by the prison authorities to spend some time reading books from the library at Arthur Road Jail. Following this, Aryan was given books from the jail library. For some days, Aryan has been reading a book written on Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Earlier, Aryan had read a book called The Lion’s Gate.

As per the jail administration, if a prisoner wants, he can get a book of his choice from his relatives, but only religious books are allowed. Apart from this, if a prisoner leaves a book while leaving the jail, then it is also included in the library.

Meanwhile, Aryan was visited by Shah Rukh Khan in Arthur Road Jail on Oct 21. Their meet lasted for 15 minutes and they conversed on an intercom, separated by glass window. It is also reported that Gauri Khan, Aryan’s mother, may also turn up in jail to meet Aryan on Monday noon. She has already met his lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were some of the high profile names nabbed in the raid. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case and more arrests have not been ruled out.

