Any Girl Would be Lucky to Date Sidharth Shukla, Says Akanksha Puri

Actress Akanksha Puri, who recently refuted rumours that she will be a part of Bigg Boss 14 talked about her friend and season 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The actress was asked about her rumoured relationship with the Balika Vadhu actor and Akanksha clarified that it was not the case.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Akanksha said, "I feel any girl who will date Sidharth will be really lucky. He is a very intelligent, sorted and sensible man. Sidharth is also very straightforward. He has the guts to say what is in his mind, and stand by that. He has immense knowledge and loves to share that with people."

She further said that the actors used to be good friends at one point of time. "Things between us did not progress till the level of dating or a relationship. I began seeing someone else and it kind of ended. I do not regret it, though."

Even though not a participant of the show, she was often mentioned in Bigg Boss 13 as her boyfriend at that time, Paras Chhabra was one of the contestants. However, the two actors had a major falling out due to Paras' friendship with Mahira Sharma inside the house. Host Salman Khan was also involved in the controversy as he reprimanded Paras for his behavior.

On the work front, Akanksha, who had become a household name by playing Devi Parvati for over three years in Vighnaharta Ganesh, recently quit the show. The actress said that she will look for other opportunities and different types of roles. The show also stars Malkhan Singh, Anshu Mallik and Uzair Basar in important roles.