Any Girl Would Love to have Partner Like Asim Riaz, Says Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have often created a buzz on social media by sharing pictures with each other. Their relationship started on Bigg Boss 13 and the couple has been often heard speaking highly of each other. Recently, in an interview, Himanshi said that any girl would love to have a boyfriend or partner like Asim.

Heaping praise on her partner, the Punjabi film actress said Asim is very expressive, while she is not. Himanshi added that she gets judged a lot for not being expressive.

“I am a little superstitious when it comes to romance, I feel nazar lag jaati hai. He is a very nice person," Times of Inida quoted Himanshi as saying.

Opening up about the equation with her boyfriend, the actress said she doesn't believe in short or long distance relationships, adding that it is all in the mind of people.

“There are so many stories we are getting to hear about how husband-wife and couples are fighting with each other after staying together for a long period. Everyone wants their other half to go to work and give space,” she said.

Himanshi revealed that both of them are working and don’t get to talk much. When Asim is free, she is busy and vice versa.

She said they make sure that they talk to each other at least once in a day and ask about each other's health and daily routine.

The actress asserted that they respect each other's space and try to balance that they don't lose focus on work.

Sharing her experience of working with Asim in Kalla Sohna Nahi video song, Himanshi said, “Not many people know that I had very high fever during the shooting of the music video. I was travelling a lot that time especially back to back in flights.”

She said that the shoot for the song went smooth and they did not even realize they were working.

The couple has featured in two video songs together.



Follow @News18Movies for more