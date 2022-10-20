Any Industry Doing Well is Great for Indian Cinema: Yami Gautam on Bollywood vs South.

From starring on television in Chand Ke Paar Chalo to making her debut on the big screen with a commercially successful movie Vicky Donor, Yami Gautam has left her indelible mark on the Industry. The actress is quite active on social media, including Instagram and Twitter. She keeps posting her thoughts and pictures that make us feel good. Recently, the actress participated in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter. Yami tweeted, “Hey guys! It’s been a while since we caught up on Twitter. Let’s do a #AskYami session at 6 this evening.” To this, someone asked her, “Do you think in Bollywood non-family background talent face any nepotism? U feel it?”

Yami said she’d like to focus on the present and wrote, “What happened in the past is done! We have to focus on NOW to make this place better with brilliant films & talent, regardless of our respective backgrounds! And I feel that change is happening now.”

Yami also addressed the Bollywood vs South Industry debate. When asked about the poor performance of Hindi films in comparison to South cinema, she wrote, “There is no versus. Any industry that is doing great is eventually great for Indian cinema! Hindi films need to invest more time in better scripts, good actors, different visuals, stories, etc. We shall try our best to ensure the audience feels engaged & happy in the end.”

Yami has always been outspoken about the industry’s abuses. Speaking about opportunities in Bollywood amid discussions over nepotism and the outsider-vs-insider argument, Yami told Hindustan Times earlier this year, “I can see it trending in a positive direction. No rule says making a certain type of film determines your standing in the industry. The audience is receptive, and even the industry is beginning to accept the idea that everyone can coexist as long as there is good work being done.”

