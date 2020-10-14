Anya Taylor-Joy Lands Title Role in 'Mad Max' Spin-off 'Furiosa'

Los Angeles: Actor Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for starring in M Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller “The Split” and its follow-up “Glass”, has been tapped to headline “Furiosa”, a spin-off of George Miller’s multiple Oscar winning hit “Mad Max: Fury Road”. In the new feature, Taylor-Joy will play the title role of the renegade, originally played by Charlize Theron in 2015’s “Fury Road”, which was set in a post-Apocalyptic era where resources like water and oil are extremely scarce and precious.

According to Deadline, the stand-alone film will reveal the origins of Furiosa, long before she teamed up with Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) in “Fury Road”. “Extraction” star Chris Hemsworth and “Watchmen” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also star in the upcoming project. Miller will direct, co-write and produce with his longtime Oscar-nominated producing partner Doug Mitchell. Miller’s own Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner will produce.

Miller penned the script with “Fury Road” co-writer Nico Lathouris.