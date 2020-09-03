Anyone Who Feels 90% of Bollywood is on Drugs Should Not Stay in This Industry: Annup Soni

Actor Annup Soni recently took to Twitter to refute claims that most of Bollywood artists consume drugs. Annup said that if someone feels like that, they should leave the film industry and join politics.

Annup tweeted, "Anyone who feels that 90% of the film industry is on drugs should not stay in this dirty rotten industry and join the most pious and Ganga se bhi jyada pavitra Industries...May be Rajneeti Industry... (sic)"

He further wrote, "Film industry is not about 6/7 ppl, it includes lakhs of ppl, actors, directors, producers, Cinematographers, Editors, Singers, Music Directors, Lyricists,Art Director,Costume designers,Make up Men, Hair Stylist, Light men, Set constructors and many many more (sic)."

Many people in the industry have been weighing in on the issue of illicit drug activities in Bollywood after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to probe a possible drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Actress Kangana Ranaut was one of the first people to claim that "99% of Bollywood A-listers" consumed drugs. However, many people including Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta refuted her claims.