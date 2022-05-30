AP Dhillon Remembers Sidhu Moose Wala, Talks About 'Judgement, Hate, Threats' Directed Towards Punjabi Artists

After Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely demise, several celebrities from the film and the music fraternity have come out to express their shock and grief. The Punjabi singer turned politician was shot dead on Sunday at a village in Punjab’s Mansa a day after the Bhagwant Mann government controversially withdrew his security cover. The singer was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Now, Punjabi-Canadian singer AP Dhillon has expressed his shock at the same. He took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of the late singer with a broken heart emoji. He also penned a note saying that most people will never know the extent of what one has to deal with as a Punjabi artist.

The Brown Munde singer began by writing, “Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With the constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us who are just doing what we love to do.”

He continued, “I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself. Today I am praying for his family and praying for our community. We need to do better.”

Dhillon ended his note by offering condolences.

Take a look at his post:

The news of the singer’s shocking death has left his fans and industry colleagues in grief. From comedian Kapil Sharma to actress Shehnaaz Gill, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and singer Harshdeep Kaur, several celebrities took to their respective social media handles to mourn the death of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Rapper Drake too offered his condolences to the late singer. Sidhu Moose Wala rose to fame with the 2017 song “So high”. Moosewala sang several superhit songs including “Legend”, “Devil”, “Just listen”, “Tibeyan da putt”, “Jatt da muqabala”, “Brown Boys” and “Hathyar” among many others. Moosewala’s last song was recently released which was titled “The Last Ride”.

