AP Government Allows Ticket Price Hike For Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Days ahead of its release, the Andhra Pradesh government has allowed a ticket price hike for Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The action drama is set to hit the theatres on May 12.

This comes after the Andhra Pradesh government permitted filmmakers of blockbusters RRR and Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya to hike the ticket prices earlier this year.

According to a report in Telangana Today, the state government has increased the existing ticket prices for Sarkaru Vaari Paata by Rs 45 per ticket. However, this hike in the price has been allowed only for 10 days from the release date of the film. https://telanganatoday.com/ap-govt-permits-price-hike-of-tickets-for-sarkaru-vaari-paata

The filmmakers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have been given the nod for a ticket hike as the film falls in the Super High Budget category. As per the Andhra government, this is the category of films having a budget of more than Rs 100 crore. Notably, the remuneration of the director and the lead cast is not taken into consideration while categorizing the films.

The state government has announced that the increase or decrease in the ticket prices will depend on the budget of the film, as per the recent amendments to the Cinematography Acts in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, it was reported that the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have decided to keep the ticket price at Rs 354 for the first day in multiplexes and Rs 210 for single screens across Andhra Pradesh. From the second day, the makers planned to slash the prices down to Rs 295 for multiplexes and Rs 175 for single screens.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been directed by Parasuram Petla and features Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu in key roles. The film has managed to rake in $ 188,564 (approx. Rs 1.4 crore) in pre-release business. It has done 648 shows in 223 locations in the US.

Before this, the Andhra government allowed an increase in the ticket price of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya by Rs 50. Similarly, the Telangana government had also allowed a hike in the ticket price of the film.

