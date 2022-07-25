AP Minister Roja Selvamani Performs Kavadi Ritual at Tiruttani Murugan Temple

Actor turned politician Roja Selvamani recently visited the Tiruttani Murugan Temple in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu to attend the Aadi Kiruthigai festival. The Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth advancement performed the Kavadi ritual at the temple.

During the Aadi Kiruthigai festival devotees climb the 365 steps of the hillock to reach the Muguran temple carrying Kavadi to fulfill their vows. Kavadi Attam is a devotional practice of sacrifice and offering by those who worship lord Murugan. This year the festival was held from July 21 to July 24. On the third day, thousands of devotees participated in the Aadi Kiruthigai festival.

Minister Roja Selvamani along with her husband RK Selvamani and family also participated in Kavadi Attam at the temple. Roja carried the Kavadi with her family and went to offer it to Lord Muruga. She was welcomed with a garland on behalf of the temple committee. After visiting the temple, while speaking at a press conference later, Roja said that she would again like to visit the Truttani Murugan temple.

She revealed that she prayed for the blessings of Lord Murugan for the wellbeing of all the people in her constituency and the people of Andhra Pradesh. Roja also added that Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also prayed for Murugan’s grace.

Talking about Roja’s political career, she made her political debut as a member of the Telugu Desam Party. She later joined the YSR Congress Party. Even after losing twice, she continued to make her mark, and contested the Assembly Elections for the third time and won in the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

In April, she was inducted as a minister. Just before her induction into the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, Roja surprised everyone by announcing that she is taking a break from her acting career. Later, she was given the portfolio of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement by CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

On the other hand, Roja made her acting debut in 1992 with the movie Chembaruthi, which was directed by her husband RK Selvamani. Later she appeared in various popular movies like Suriyan, Indhu, Veera, Asuran, Rajali, Arasu, Saguni, Masani, Killadi and many more.

She has also gained popularity as a judge in television shows like Jabardasth and Extra Jabardasth. She also anchored the show Modern Mahalakshmi.

