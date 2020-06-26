AP Police Launch Campaign Against Drugs, Celebrities Call for Citizen Participation

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh police on the eve of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking launched a full-fledged campaign against substance abuse. Celebrities like actors Chiranjeevi, Nani, Sai Dharam Tej, Olympic medallist and ace shuttler PV Sindhu and international table tennis player Naina Jaiswal highlighted the role of citizens in this war against narcotics and called for aggressive citizen participation.

Here's what the celebs said:

Every piece of information is vital in this war against Drugs. It can help the police stop the drugs from entering our society. Your identity will be kept hidden: PV Sindhu

While your well-wishers' dream of scaling great heights, one wrong step towards drugs can destroy it all. Help the police win the war against Drugs: Nani

It is disheartening to know how many youngsters are falling prey to drug abuse. Let's work together towards making AP drug-free: Naina Jaiswal.

Life is beautiful, shouldn't destroy it by falling prey to drugs: Chiranjeevi

Join hands with us to protect your family, the state and the entire nation: Sai Dharam Tej

According to a report published by the UN, drug consumption in India has increased by a mammoth 35 % in the last 10 years.