AP Tourism Minister Roja Inaugurates Beauty Parlour in Tirupathi

Actor turned politician Roja Selvamani recently took charge as the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh. Recently, Roja visited the temple town of Tirupati where she inaugurated a beauty parlour. She opened a branch of the London Beautorium, Chennai based institute which provides services and training in cosmetology.

Roja took a walk inside the beauty parlour and spoke to the staff about various services available for women.

Roja was happy that such beauty parlours that are available to women in big cities are now bringing their services to small towns like Tirupati. On this occasion London Beutorium’s head Jeevita Satyanarayanan and branch owner Priyanka were present.

Roja made her political debut as a member of the Telugu Desam Party. She later joined the YS Congress party. Even after losing twice, unlike her fellow movie stars, she continued to make her mark and contested in the Assembly elections for the third time and won. She has now finally realised her dream of becoming a minister.

She was finally inducted into the cabinet in the second cabinet expansion in April. Just before her induction into AP Cabinet, Roja surprised everybody by announcing to take a break from her acting career. Later she shared a few photos from the swearing in ceremony of the new ministers. She was later given the portfolio of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement by CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Before becoming a minister Roja was the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

She is known for being a judge in shows like Jabardasth and Extra Jabardasth, as well as the anchor of the show Modern Mahalakshmi.

